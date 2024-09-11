Squirrels Rally But Fall Late to Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels came back from down four runs but lost late to the Altoona Curve, 8-7, on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (63-71, 29-36) outhit the Curve (59-75, 30-35), 14-12, but led a late lead slip away.

With Richmond ahead, 7-6, entering the bottom of the seventh, Altoona recorded three straight two-out hits against Cameron Cotter (Loss, 2-2), including RBI singles by Jase Bowen and Brenden Dixon, to take an 8-7 lead.

Reliever Eddy Yean (Save, 5) took over for Cristofer Melendez (Win, 1-0) with two runners on base in the top of the eighth and worked a double play to escape the jam. In the ninth, Yean stranded a runner at first base to end the game.

The Curve scored four runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Tsung-Che Cheng hit a two-run single, Jase Bowen doubled home a run and Brenden Dixon added a sacrifice fly.

The Flying Squirrels cut the score to 4-1 with an RBI double by Justin Wishkoski in the second. In the fourth, Vaun Brown brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to pull Richmond within two.

Cheng hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to extend the Curve's lead back to four runs.

In the sixth, Andrew Kachel hit a two-run double and Carter Howell added a sacrifice fly to close the score to 6-5.

Jairo Pomares tied the game in the seventh with an RBI double. Three batters later, Wishkoski grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Bryce Eldridge from third to give the Flying Squirrels a 7-6 lead.

Diego Velasquez went 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Zach Morgan reached base four times, singling twice and walking twice.

Victor Bericoto had his seven-game RBI streak snapped, which tied the longest by a Flying Squirrels player in franchise history, matching the record set by Clay Timpner in 2010.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the series on Thursday night in Altoona. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (5-2, 3.68) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Emmanuel Chapman (2-2, 3.75). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

