Peterson Shines in 5-4 Akron Win

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Austin Peterson fanned six over six brilliant innings to lead the Akron RubberDucks past the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron got the offense going in the second. Milan Tolentino singled with one out before back-to-back walks by Yordys Valdes and Tyresse Turner loaded the bases later in the inning. Cooper Ingle lined a single into right to score Tolentino and Valdes and make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Peterson was dominant for Akron on Wednesday night. The right-hander set down the first 10 Yard Goats he faced to open the game. Hartford was only able to scratch three hits (two singles and a double) off Peterson, who tossed six shutout innings while striking out six. Davis Sharpe allowed four runs over two-thirds of an inning. Jack Leftwich tossed a scoreless inning and a third. Zane Morehouse tossed a perfect ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron added on to the lead in the fifth. Turner opened the inning with a single before coming around to score two batters later on a CJ Kayfus double to make it 3-0 Akron. Jorge Burgos brought home a run on an RBI groundout before a passed ball scored Kayfus and put the RubberDucks ahead 5-0.

Notebook

Kayfus' RBI double was his 53rd RBI with Akron (leads the team) and 90th on the season between Akron and Lake County (leads Guardians organization)....Peterson did not walk a batter for the 16th time in 27 starts this season between Akron and Lake County...Peterson has struck out 5 or more batters in 10 of his 13 Akron starts...Game Time: 2:29...Attendance: 2,483.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday, September 12 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Parker Messick (3-1, 2.11 ERA) will get the start against Hartford right-hander Balke Adams (2-1, 4.05 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

