RubberDucks to Feature Four of Top 30 Guardians Prospects, 14 Returners on 2025 Preliminary Roster

March 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Cleveland Guardians and the Akron RubberDucks announced that 2024 No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft Travis Bazzana will be one of the 22 members of the RubberDucks preliminary roster.

Infielder Bazzana is Cleveland's No. 1 prospect (No. 10 prospect in all of MLB), according to MLB.com and among four 2025 RubberDucks ranked among the Guardians' Top 30 prospects. Joining Bazzana on that list are catcher Cooper Ingle (7), infielder CJ Kayfus (8) and right-hander Austin Peterson (#30).

In all 14 members of the 2025 roster received Double-A experience with Akron in 2024. Those include pitchers Rodney Boone, Aaron Davenport, Tommy Mace, Davis Sharpe, Magnus Ellerts, Zane Morehouse, Peterson; catcher Ingle; infielders Kahlil Watson, Tyresse Turner, Kayfus; outfielders Jorge Burgos, Joe Lampe and Guy Lipscomb.

Kayfus returns to Akron after leading the RubberDucks in batting average (.263) and RBI (55) during the 2024 season. In 67 games for Akron last season, the infielder hit .263 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 55 RBI.

The newcomers to Akron in 2025 are headlined by six members of the Lake County Captains 2024 Midwest League Championship team. Those six are infielders Bazzana, Alex Mooney; outfielder Jake Fox; pitchers Allan Hernandez, Rorik Maltrud and Jake Miller. Other newcomers to Akron in 2025 are infielder Kyle Dernedde and catcher Cameron Barstad.

"We are excited to welcome this talented group of players to Akron for the 2025 season," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "With a great mix of returning talent from our Eastern League playoff team last summer and exciting new faces like Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana, we can't wait to see this team take the field at Canal Park this season."

Bazzana comes to Akron after being drafted by the Guardians No. 1 overall in 2024 draft out of Oregon State University. In three seasons for the Beavers, Bazzana hit .360 with 45 home runs, 52 doubles and 165 RBI over 184 games. He made his professional debut with Lake County last season hitting .238 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 27 games. He hit .316 with three RBI in five playoff games for the Captains.

The RubberDucks will take the field on Friday, April 4, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond in Richmond before returning home to Canal Park on Tuesday, April 8 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Season tickets, ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

