Binghamton's Balanced Effort Leads to Win in Portland

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-33, 67-65) used a balanced effort to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs, 8-4, on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. Binghamton has won three-straight games and each of the first two games in this series.

In the first inning, Jett Williams hit a leadoff double on the first pitch of the game against Blake Wehunt (0-1). Later in the frame, Ryan Clifford drove in Williams with an RBI single that put Binghamton up 1-0.

The Ponies extended their lead to 3-0 on Kevin Parada's two-run home run in the second inning. Portland (40-25, 76-58) got a run back in the bottom of the second on Blaze Jordan's RBI single against Jonah Tong.

With Binghamton up 3-1 in the fourth inning, Parada hit an RBI single that scored Alex Ramírez and made it 4-1. Parada had two hits, and three runs batted in over his first two plate appearances. Portland scraped two runs across in the fourth on Elih Marrero's two-run home run that cut Binghamton's lead to 4-3.

Binghamton added another in the fifth inning on Matt Rudick's RBI double that scored Drake Osborn and made it 5-3. Portland added a run in the sixth inning on Ahbram Liendo's RBI single that cut Binghamton's lead to 5-4.

Binghamton then scored three unanswered runs with two in the seventh inning against Reidis Sena. Mateo Gil smoked an RBI double and Williams followed with an RBI single that put Binghamton up 7-4. In the eighth, against Alex Hoppe, Jaylen Palmer hit an RBI single that extended Binghamton's lead to 8-4.

Justin Lawson (1-0) earned the victory in his Double-A debut, with 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Lawson stranded an inherited runner in the fourth inning. TJ Shook struck out three batters over one scoreless inning in relief and Joshua Cornielly finished the game with two strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

Williams went 2-for-5 with a run batted in and a run scored, which marked his third-straight multi-hit game. He has six hits over his last three games. Parada finished 2-for-4 with three runs batted in, which marked his 21st multi-hit game and fifth three-RBI game.

The Rumble Ponies continue their final series of the season against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Thursday at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Parada went 41 games in a row without hitting a home run, with his last home run coming on July 12 at New Hampshire, until the second inning on Wednesday...Palmer hit two singles with an RBI and a run and extended his on-base streak to 11 games, while recording his 12th multi-hit game...All nine batters in the Ponies' order recorded at least one hit and seven players scored at least one run...Tong started the game and went 3.1 innings with four hits, three runs, three earned runs, four walks, and five strikeouts in his second Double-A start...Eduardo Herrera made his Double-A debut and allowed one run over one inning...Binghamton forced Portland to go 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and Binghamton pitching stranded 12 runners on base...Binghamton is 7-1 at Hadlock Field in 2024.

