Eastern League Playoffs Return to UPMC Park

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are back in the playoffs and will take on their rivals, the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) in the Eastern League Southwest Division Series presented by UPMC. It's the first time in franchise history that the SeaWolves have made three consecutive trips to the playoffs as they look to defend their Eastern League title.

The best-of-three series between Erie and Akron begins on Tuesday, September 17 at Canal Park in Akron, OH. The SeaWolves have home field advantage in the first round and will host game two on Thursday, September 19 and game three (if necessary) on Friday, September 20 at UPMC Park. All three Division Series games will begin at 6:35 p.m. The main gate at UPMC Park will open at 5 p.m. for game two and three (if necessary).

UPMC PARK BLACKOUT w/ HOWL TOWEL GIVEAWAYS PRESENTED BY UPMC

UPMC Park has become one of the most-feared venues in the Eastern League at playoff time, drawing near-sellout crowds over the past two playoff runs. This season, the team is hosting a ballpark blackout. The team will don black jerseys on the field and all fans are encouraged to wear black to home playoff games. The first 1,000 fans at each playoff home game at UPMC Park will receive a black 'Don't Give Up The Ship' Howl Towel.

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Playoff packages, group tickets (starting at just $6/person) and single-game tickets are on sale now. Limited suite and hospitality tickets remain for playoff home games at UPMC Park. For full playoff ticket details, visit: https://www.milb.com/erie/tickets/playoffs

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SOUTHWEST DIVISION SERIES

Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Division Series Game One - SeaWolves at RubberDucks - Canal Park - 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Travel Day

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Division Series Game Two - SeaWolves vs. RubberDucks - UPMC Park - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, September 20 - Division Series Game Three - SeaWolves vs. RubberDucks - UPMC Park - 6:35 p.m.*

EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (If Erie advances)

Sunday, Sept. 22 - ELCS Game One - SeaWolves vs. Northeast Division Champ - UPMC Park - 6:05 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 - Travel Day

Tuesday, Sept. 24 - ELCS Game Two - SeaWolves at Northeast Division Champ - TBD

Wednesday, September 25 - ELCS Game Three - SeaWolves at Northeast Division Champ - TBD*

*if necessary

PLAYOFF MERCHANDISE

2024 SeaWolves playoff merchandise and 2023 championship merchandise is available now by visiting the UPMC Park Team Store or by shopping online at SeaWolves.com.

GAME ONE WATCH PARTY AT UPMC PARK

The SeaWolves will host a FREE Game One Watch Party in the UPMC Park Stadium Club on Tuesday, September 17. Doors will open at 6 PM. with Game One beginning at 6:35 PM. The game will be shown on the Stadium Club televisions and on the UPMC Park video board. Club table seating, bar seating and balcony seating is on a first come, first served basis. The Stadium Club bar and kitchen will be open serving $3 Smith's hot dogs, $5 16-ounce drafts, and chicken wings.

The SeaWolves continue their final homestand of the 2024 regular season against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) tonight at UPMC Park at 6:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstand is expected to be on a rehab assignment with Bowie during the series. For tickets and promotional details, visit SeaWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.