Bowen and Dixon Lead Late Rally over Squirrels

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona won a wild back-and-forth affair, 8-7, over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez doubled in his first at-bat of the night and scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first. Rodriguez went 1-for-5 as the Designated Hitter in the second game of his week-long rehab assignment to Altoona.

After Richmond took a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh, Altoona rallied for three straight hits with two outs in the seventh inning, capped off by a Brenden Dixon go-ahead single to take the lead. Altoona earned 12 hits and three walks against the Flying Squirrels in a game that had a combined 26 hits.

Altoona built a 6-2 lead after five innings behind starter Dominic Perachi who tossed five innings of two-run ball in his final start of the season for the Curve. Perachi struck out seven and scatted eight other baserunners during his outing, finishing his start by striking out three of his final four hitters faced.

Dixon and Jase Bowen each drove in a pair in the win as Bowen picked up his 23rd multi-hit game of the season in the victory.

Eddy Yean earned his fifth save of the season when he entered with one on and one out in the eighth and quickly induced an inning-ending double play ball. Yean worked around a two-out single from Diego Velasquez in the ninth, finishing the victory with a strikeout looking of Andy Thomas.

Kervin Pichardo added two hits and scored two runs in the victory.

Altoona continues their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at PNG Field. RHP Emmanuel Chapman is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Dylan Cumming slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

