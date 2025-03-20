Altoona Curve Announce New Changes at Peoples Natural Gas Field for the 2025 Season

March 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the newest staff additions and stadium policies at Peoples Natural Gas Field that will be put in place for the 2025 season, presented by Stuckey Automotive.

"It is hard to believe that the offseason has flown by already," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We would like to welcome all the new staff members to Curve, Pa. and are excited to share several changes around the ballpark for this season."

Below is a list of changes and new things to come for the 2025 season:

Staff Additions: The Curve are excited to share front office staff changes for the upcoming season, which includes familiar faces in new roles and new faces in Curve, PA!

Bryan Marino has joined the ticketing department as an Account Executive. Marino comes to the Curve after graduating from Xavier University in 2021, where he earned a B.S. in Sport Management and Business. Marino has previously worked with the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) as well as with Sports Info Solutions. He grew up in Long Valley, New Jersey.

Another new staff member is Zane Fanning, who joins the Curve as an Assistant, Ballpark Operations. Fanning spent two seasons with the Aberdeen Ironbirds (High-A, Baltimore Orioles) as a Stadium Ops Intern. He is originally from Easton, Maryland and worked as a Logistics Officer in the Maryland National Guard, spending a rotation in Poland in 2020. Fanning received a degree in Criminal Justice from Niagara University in 2017 and a Master's in Sport Management from West Virginia in 2023.

The Curve also welcome Nikki Marsh as the Assistant, Creative Servies. Marsh graduated from Carleton College in 2023 with a degree in Cinema and Media Studies. She was a member of the softball team in college and grew up in Salem, Connecticut. Marsh previously interned with the Williamsport Crosscutters (MLB Draft League) and worked at Disney World from 2023-2024.

Reid Pohland has accepted a promotion to the Director, Creative Services. Reid joined Altoona as an Assistant, Creative Services in 2022 and has excelled in driving the team's creative projects and designs of many Curve rebrands. Together, Reid and Nikki will continue to establish the team's visual identity and work to make the gameday experience memorable for fans.

Another staff promotion for the upcoming season is Tony Talarigo, who has been named the Director, Community Relations and Retail Merchandise. Talarigo first joined the Curve staff in 2022 as a Box Office Intern and has also worked as a Ticket Account Manager. In his new role, Talarigo will oversee the team's community relations initiatives and aid our Assistant General Manager Michelle Gravert with merchandising needs.

The Curve are excited to also welcome our interns for the 2025 season, including Austin LaCasse, Brianna Merdian, Cameron Roberts, Kate Houser, and Scott Semanchik.

Clear Bag Policy: New for the 2025 season is a Clear Bag Policy at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Each guest is permitted to bring one bag into the ballpark (purses, fanny packs, backpacks, etc.) provided that the bag is soft-sided and clear. All bags are subject to search. The Altoona Curve clear bag policy is designed to enhance the safety of all guests entering Peoples Natural Gas Field as well as streamline the ballpark entry process to provide guests with a safe and enjoyable gameday experience. For a list of exceptions to the clear bag policy, such as Medical Bags or Diaper Bags, click here.

Extended Netting: Another change for the 2025 season is extended netting throughout Peoples Natural Gas Field. The netting now extends down the left field line to the Budweiser Party Deck, protecting fans in the Stuckey Automotive Picnic Pavilion, as well as down the right field line to protect fans seated in the Weis First Base Bleachers.

MiLB Auctions: The Altoona Curve will be using MiLB Auctions for all jersey auctions in 2025. Fans can place a bid from the MiLB Auctions website or by texting with a proper event code. You can see all Curve auction offers here.

Stockyard Refresh: The Stockyard and Caboose have undergone an offseason renovation project! The refresh brings a new theme and layout to the team stores that fans will be able to enjoy throughout the 2025 season.

6:30 Fireworks Shows: The 2025 season will feature 19 action-packed fireworks shows. Throughout the season, certain nights have been scheduled as special 6:30 p.m. first pitch games to help eliminate the time between the last out and sunset for Fireworks. The dates and themes of our 2025 6:30 p.m. first pitch games are listed below.

Friday, May 30 - Mardi Gras Themed Fireworks Thursday, June 12 - 90's Alternative Themed Fireworks Tuesday, June 17 - Rocket Man Themed Fireworks Saturday, June 21 - Weird Themed Fireworks Thursday, July 3 - American Themed Fireworks (7:00 p.m. first pitch) Friday, July 18 - Popular Marches Themed Fireworks Tuesday, July 22 - 80's Themed Fireworks Saturday, July 26 - Star Wars Themed Fireworks Tuesday, August 5 - Country Western Themed Fireworks Saturday, August 9 - Renaissance/Fantasy Themed Fireworks

Concession Updates: Numerous updates have been made to our food and beverage options for the 2025 season. The fan-favorite fish basket has been added to our full-season menu and will be available at stand 3. Also, all draft beer cups will be 24 oz this season.

Fans who enjoy games in our luxury suites will have the option to purchase Mansion Donuts, including an Oreo Donut, a LOCO Donut, and a Sprinkle Donut. MARTIN'S Food Stores will be offering cupcakes as part of our birthday packages. There are also a new BBQ Package that offers fans the following:

Beef Brisket - crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce Barbeque Pulled Pork - potato slider rolls Watermelon & Mint Platter- seedless watermelon, fresh mint Triple Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese- breadcrumb topping Loaded Pasta Salad - smoked gouda, cheddar, applewood bacon, scallions and hard-boiled eggs Creamy Southern Rainbow Slaw - colorful cabbage, horseradish dressing Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread- Maple butter

Opening Day at Peoples Natural Gas Field is Friday, April 4. For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.