RubberDucks and FirstEnergy to Team with Akron-Canton Foodbank in 2025

March 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and FirstEnergy will team with the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank on Friday, April 11 to help provide food for the families struggling with hunger in our area.

Before the RubberDucks take on the Altoona Curve on April 11, fans can bring three of the Super Six non-perishable food items to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank truck under the Canal Park archway and receive a discounted ticket to that night's game for just $5. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

"We are excited to join forces with FirstEnergy to help the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank collect much needed non-perishable items," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are proud to continue to team with FirstEnergy on charitable programs throughout the community. April 11 will be an exciting night of baseball, fireworks and helping the community at Canal Park."

The Super Six non-perishable items are boxed cereal, canned soup/stew, canned tuna, canned vegetables, macaroni & cheese, and peanut butter.

"As many families struggle with the increased costs for fuel, groceries and other necessities, we are thankful for partnerships like this one that support families seeking food assistance right here in our community," said Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. "Last year, we provided more food than any other year in the organization's history, and this year is likely to see the same elevated demand for food assistance. We couldn't do what we do without the generous support of our community."

The RubberDucks will take the field on Friday, April 11, in their electric blue uniforms as part of Electric Blue Fridays at Canal Park presented by FirstEnergy.

"It takes a team effort to fight hunger in our communities," said Lorna Wisham, FirstEnergy's Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Community Involvement. "We're proud to work with the RubberDucks to support the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and help our neighbors in need."

