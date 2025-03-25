Altoona Curve Announces Return of "Pints for Vets" Tasting Event

March 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the return of Pints for Vets, presented by Ward Trucking. The beer, wine, & spirits sampling event will be held at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, June 28, with proceeds benefiting Band of Heroes Outdoors, a nonprofit organization that combats PTSD and veteran suicide through hunting, fishing, and enjoying the therapeutic aspects of the outdoors.

The event will feature a guest celebrity appearance by Tennessee whiskey legends, J.J. Jackson, and Kelly Williamson from the TV series "The Moonshiners" and "Master Distillers." Altoona Curve concession stands will be open for food options as well as non-alcoholic vendors in attendance. All attendees will receive a tasting glass upon entry and can sample and purchase a wide variety of beer, wines, & spirits from local vendors.

"We are excited to be working with Band of Heroes on this event again in 2025 and are looking to build off the event from last season," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "It is great to have community partners like Ward Trucking who allow us to be able to put events like this one on. Veterans and their families make sacrifices on behalf of us all, and we look forward to recognizing them while bringing in celebrities and adding another fun community-oriented event to our schedule at the ballpark this summer."

Pints for Vets tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance, $40 on the day of the event, and $50 for a VIP package that includes an extra hour of exclusive VIP sampling time and is the only way to meet with JJ and Kelly. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. for VIP members and 5:00 p.m. for general admission. Only a limited number of VIP tickets will be sold. More information on Pints for Vets can be found HERE.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.

