YES Network Games Highlight Somerset Patriots 2025 Broadcast Schedule

March 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees' Double-A affiliate, have announced their broadcast arrangements for the 2025 season, highlighted by an expanded relationship with the YES Network. The team will also continue their partnerships with FOX Sports Radio New Jersey, Bally Sports Live and MLB.tv.

Six Patriots games will be telecast on the YES Network and streamed on The Gotham Sports App, in addition to video streams of all games available on the Bally Sports Live, MLB and MiLB apps. The home team of each game broadcast manages the production of the video streams.

The Patriots' schedule of games on YES is tentatively slated to be as follows: Thursday, April 24, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 15, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 26, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 30, 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 5, 12:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 6, 6:30 p.m.

The YES Network continues its relationship with the Patriots with additional content featured on the network's Yankees Batting Practice Today show. Coverage of game action in Somerset on YES in 2025 will extend to live look-ins periodically on the network's programming.

In addition to television coverage, FOX Sports Radio New Jersey returns as the exclusive radio home of Patriots Baseball for the 28th consecutive season, marking every year since the franchise's inception. Fans will be able to tune in to all 138 games on 93.5 FM and 1450 AM throughout the season. The broadcasts will also be available online at foxsportsradionewjersey.com and links to listen live can be found on the Patriots' social media accounts, website and mobile app.

The Patriots on-air team will be led by Play-by-Play Broadcaster Steven Cusumano for a fourth consecutive season. The Staten Island, NY native made prior broadcasting stops with the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning before joining the Patriots in 2022. He also called play-by-play for Minor League affiliates of the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros during his time as a student at Arizona State University.

New to the Patriots' broadcast team in 2025 will be Joe Puccio as the team's No. 2 broadcaster and Media Relations & Broadcast Assistant. Puccio, a native of New Hartford, NY, spent the 2024 season as the broadcaster for the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers Single-A) after graduating from Syracuse University.

The Patriots' season begins on the road Friday, August 4 against the Hartford Yard Goats (COL) at 7:10 p.m.

