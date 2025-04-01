Pirates Reveal 2025 Altoona Curve Break Camp Roster

April 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Friday an initial list of 29 players reporting to Altoona for the 2025 season. The player list features five players that are ranked in the Pirates Top 30 prospects by MLB.com, including two in the Top 10 and one player ranked among the top-100 prospects in all of Minor League Baseball.

Headlining the returning group of players for the Curve are No. 4 Pirates prospect INF Termarr Johnson and No. 7 Pirates prospect LHP Hunter Barco. Johnson is ranked as the No. 81 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. Additional Pirates Top 30 rated prospects by MLB Pipeline on the break camp roster include No. 11 INF Jack Brannigan, No. 13 INF/OF Mitch Jebb and No. 14 LHP Anthony Solometo.

To view a complete list of players reporting to Altoona, click here.

On the mound, 10 pitchers who have spent time with the Curve are slated to open the season in Altoona led by starters LHP Hunter Barco, LHP Anthony Solometo, RHP Po-Yu Chen. Joining them in key bullpen roles are RHP Emmanuel Chapman, LHP Nick Dombkowski, RHP Valentin Linarez, RHP Justin Meis, RHP Cristofer Melendez, LHP Cy Nielson, and LHP Jaden Woods.

Additional returners among the position player group include C Abrahan Gutierrez, C Wyatt Hendrie, INF Nick Cimillo, INF Brenden Dixon, 2024 Team MVP INF Kervin Pichardo, and outfielders Jase Bowen, Tres Gonzalez and 2024 Altoona Curve Unsung Hero Sammy Siani.

Rounding out the pitching staff are two players slated to make their Double-A debut in 2025 in RHP Derek Diamond and RHP Wilber Dotel. RHP Wilkin Ramos returns to the Eastern League after suiting up for Binghamton in 2023 and '24, he was originally signed by the Pirates and selected in the minor league Rule Five by the New York Mets following the 2022 season. RHP Cam Sanders is also assigned to open the season in Altoona after six seasons as a Chicago Cubs farmhand and has tossed 306.2 innings at Double-A and Triple-A in his career.

The position player group is also highlighted by C Aaron McKeithan, INF Jack Brannigan, INF Imanol Vargas and outfielders Hudson Head and Mitch Jebb. McKeithan was a minor league Rule V draft selection by the Pirates this off-season after he spent four seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system, reaching Double-A Springfield in 2024. Vargas signed as minor league free agent after seven minor league seasons with the LA Dodgers and LA Angels and is expected to mix in at first base and designated hitter for the Curve in 2025.

Brannigan and Jebb, both ranked as Top 30 prospects, figure to play prominent roles for the Curve this season. Head, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the 2021 Joe Musgrove trade, is slated to make his Double-A debut this season.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.