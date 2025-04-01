Rumble Ponies Announce Preliminary 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced their preliminary 2025 Opening Day roster Tuesday. This year's roster is headlined by four of the top six Mets Prospects according to MLB Pipeline. IF/OF Jett Williams (#2), 1B Ryan Clifford (#4), RHP Nolan McLean (#5), and RHP Jonah Tong (#6) all will begin the season with the Rumble Ponies. Williams is ranked as the 56th ranked prospect in all of baseball.

The 21-year-old Williams was the Mets 2023 Minor League Player of the Year and 14th overall pick in the 2022 draft. Clifford, 21, hit 18 home runs, drove in 58 runs, and had an .815 OPS in 98 games with Binghamton last season. Tong, 21, dazzled in his Double-A debut on September 5, throwing six no-hit innings against Somerset with no walks and nine strikeouts. McLean, 23, had a 4.19 ERA in 18 starts with Binghamton last year (2.91 ERA over his last 10 starts), with an 80-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Seven of the Mets Top 30 Prospects will begin the season with Double-A Binghamton. OF Nick Morabito (#18), RHP Jonathan Pintaro (#24), and RHP Jack Wenninger (#29) are also on the Rumble Ponies break camp roster. Additionally, C Kevin Parada was a member of the Mets Spring Breakout game this past March, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

The Rumble Ponies previously announced coaching staff led by returning manager Reid Brignac (4th season) will open the season on the road against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) on Friday, April 4. The home opener will be on Tuesday, April 8 against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) at 6:07 p.m.

Please see the full roster below and attached.

Pitchers (16)

Alex Carrillo, Joshua Cornielly, Felipe De La Cruz, Cameron Foster, Carlos Guzman, Daniel Juárez, Nolan McLean, Trey McLoughlin, Luis Moreno, Duglas Orellana, Hunter Parsons, Jonathan Pintaro, TJ Shook, Joander Suárez, Jonah Tong, Jack Wenninger

Catchers (2)

Kevin Parada, Matt O'Neill

Infielders (6)

Ryan Clifford, Yonny Hernandez, Nick Lorusso, William Lugo, Jett Williams, Wyatt Young

Outfielders (2)

Nick Morabito, Alex Ramírez

Coaching Staff

Reid Brignac (Manager), Dan McKinney (Pitching Coach), Nate Irving (Hitting Coach), Mariano Duncan (Bench Coach), Aaron Bray (Assistant Hitting Coach), Vanessa Weisbach (Athletic Trainer), Trent McMaster (Performance Coach), Will Moscato (Baseball Analytics Analyst), Jaron Richman (Baseball Technology and Video Associate), Meghan Haas (Athletic Training Associate).

