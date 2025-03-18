SportsNet Pittsburgh to Air 20 Curve Games at PNG Field During 2025 Campaign

March 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce that 20 home games during the 2025 season will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

"We are so really looking forward to expanding our partnership with SportsNet Pittsburgh to air more Altoona Curve games this season," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "The tracks to Pittsburgh run through Altoona and this is a perfect way for Pirates fans throughout the area to see the next wave of Pirates stars play in Curve, PA."

SportsNet Pittsburgh is the television and streaming home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins, in addition to other local professional and collegiate sporting events. The network is jointly owned by the Penguins and Pirates, and daily operations of the network are managed by NESN.

The first 2025 Curve game to air on SportsNet Pittsburgh will take place on Wednesday, April 16 at 11:00 a.m. when the Curve host the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees). 12 games will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh and eight will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh+. The full schedule, which is subject to change, is below.

Wednesday, April 16 at 12:00 p.m. vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - SNP+

Friday, May 2 at 6:00 p.m. vs Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - SNP+

Saturday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. vs Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - SNP+

Wednesday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - SNP

Thursday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - SNP

Sunday, May 18 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - SNP

Wednesday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) - SNP

Sunday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) - SNP+/SNP

Thursday, June 19 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP

Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP+

Wednesday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - SNP

Thursday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - SNP

Sunday, July 20 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - SNP

Wednesday, August 6 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) - SNP

Wednesday, August 20 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - SNP

Thursday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - SNP

Saturday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - SNP+

Sunday, August 24 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - SNP

Friday, September 5 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP+

Saturday, September 6 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP+

Fans can watch games with their TV provider on SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet Pittsburgh+. Local fans can also access games via SportsNet Pittsburgh's streaming service, SNP 360, by logging in with their TV provider or subscribing directly at www.GetSNP360.com.

Broadcasters Jon Mozes and Preston Shoemaker will call the action and will be joined by former Pirates for select games throughout the schedule. Jon Mozes is in his 13th season calling professional baseball and fifth with the Curve after spending six seasons as a member of the broadcast team for the Trenton Thunder (Double-A, NYY).

Mozes served as the lead voice for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Classic and was on the call when the Thunder secured their fourth Eastern League Championship in franchise history in 2019. In addition to his role in the broadcast booth, Jon took a leadership role in the development of the Thunder's marketing and promotional plans, overseeing all team communications and was a member of the team's corporate sales department.

Prior to joining the Thunder, Mozes was a radio voice for professional baseball teams in Abilene, TX and Gary, IN after graduating from the University of New Haven in 2012 with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in Communications. Off the diamond, Mozes is the voice of Princeton University Women's Basketball and was on the call as the Tigers secured NCAA Tournament victories in 2022 and 2023. He is also a radio and ESPN+ broadcast talent for Temple University, the University of Delaware and Rider University. Mozes was raised in Philadelphia, PA.

Preston Shoemaker returns to the broadcast booth for a fifth season, serving as the team's Assistant, Director of Communications and Broadcasting. The Hollidaysburg native joined the broadcast booth in 2021 and grew up attending Curve games as a season ticket holder. Shoemaker is the only Blair County native to broadcast games for the Curve and maintains the team's website, contributes to team marketing efforts in addition to his role in the broadcast booth.

Shoemaker, who is a 2022 graduate of Penn State University, served as the Sports Director for Penn State's student radio station CommRadio for four years. He has called games for Saint Francis University, Big Ten Network+, Penn State Athletics, and more, working on a wide variety of different sports. He also serves as a rotating public address announcer at Penn State and freelanced as a writer for the Associated Press at the Little League World Series and Super Bowl LVI while in college.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is online 24/7/365.

