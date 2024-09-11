Murr Drives Home Five as Erie Downs Baysox

Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (75-56) erased a pair of early deficits to beat Bowie (60-73) 10-6.

Bowie took a first-inning lead against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn. Dylan Beavers smacked a two-out double and scored on a two-run blast by Creed Willems, making it 2-0.

In the third, Enrique Bradfield Jr. opened the frame with a single and went to third on Heston Kjerstad's single. Bradfield Jr. scored on a single by Willems to make it 3-0.

The SeaWolves rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the third against Bowie starter Ryan Long. Ben Malgeri drew a one-out walk. Carlos Mendoza sent him to third base on a double. Austin Murr slapped a two-run single, making it 3-2. Murr advanced to third base on the throw to the plate on his single. Gage Workman lined an RBI single to score Murr and tie the game.

In the fourth, Burhenn retired the first two batters before Bradfield and Kjerstad hit consecutive singles. Beavers and Willems followed with consecutive RBI singles, giving Bowie a 5-3 lead.

Burhenn allowed a career-high 11 hits over his four innings. He allowed five earned runs and did not walk a batter. Burhenn struck out six batters.

Erie rallied again in the fourth. Long hit Corey Joyce with a pitch to begin the frame and departed for reliever Bradley Brehmer with one out. His first batter, Ben Malgeri, reached on a fielding error by third baseman Ryan Higgins which put runners at the corners. Mendoza was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Murr hit his second two-run single of the game to tie the score at 5-5. Workman hit a run-scoring groundout to give Erie a 6-5 lead.

In the sixth, Malgeri lined a leadoff single against Tyler Burch. Mendoza then bunted for a single. Higgins made a throwing error on the bunt, putting Malgeri at third and Mendoza at second. Murr drove home his fifth run of the game with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5. Workman walked and Liam Hicks drove home both runner with a two-run double. Max Anderson, who had previously notched his first Double-A hit, followed with his own RBI double to make it 10-5.

Bowie loaded the bases against RJ Petit in the eighth inning and plated a run on a soft groundout by Kjerstad, making it 10-6. Tyler Owens stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by striking out Willems.

Tim Naughton (9-0) earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings. Brehmer (4-6) took the loss. Owens secured his second save with Erie by recording the final four outs.

