RubberDucks to Honor Donna Kelce and Stacy Carroll with Bobbleheads in 2025

March 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the mystery bobblehead giveaway presented by MCA of Akron/UA Local 219 on June 7 will be of Cleveland native Donna Kelce, and the mystery bobblehead giveaway presented by Distillata on Aug. 2 will be of actress Stacy Carroll.

Kelce graduated from Ohio University and Baldwin Wallace University before beginning a 30-year career in banking in Northeast Ohio. She is the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The first 1,000 fans for the RubberDucks 7:05 p.m. game against the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday, June 7 will receive a Donna Kelce bobblehead presented by MCA of Akron/UA Local 219.

"Kelce has been an amazing ambassador for Northeast Ohio," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "The story of her family going from Cleveland to the top of the sports and pop culture world is truly awesome. We are excited to give away her bobblehead on Saturday, June 7."

Carroll is an actress best known for her role as Suzanne Dorn in Major League. The first 1,000 fans for the RubberDucks 7:05 p.m. game against the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday, Aug. 2 will receive a Stacy Carroll bobblehead presented by Distillata.

"We are excited to giveaway a bobblehead of Stacy Carroll of Major League fame," Pfander said. "A highlight of our promotional calendar every season is a bobblehead that honors some of the fan favorite actors and actresses from classic baseball movies. Saturday, August 2 should be an awesome night of celebrating all things Cleveland sports and baseball movies at Canal Park."

Tickets to the June 7 and Aug. 2 game as well as 2025 Season Ticket and Flex Ticket packages are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

Guaranteed bobbleheads are also for sale for fans that have purchased a ticket package for the 2025 season. Guaranteed bobbleheads start at $25 and can be purchased by calling 330-375-1706.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.