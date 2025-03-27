NESN/NESN+ to Televise 39 Yard Goats Games Live from Dunkin' Park

March 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that NESN (New England Sports Network) will televise 39 games live from Dunkin' Park this season. This will be the most games that the Yard Goats will appear on regional television as nearly every home series will have multiple games shown on the network. The Yard Goats will be carried on a combination of NESN and NESN+ giving the club tremendous exposure on linear television throughout New England. 28 games are scheduled on NESN+, including Opening Night (April 4th), and 11 games are scheduled on NESN with the first one coming on Sunday, April 6th. (Full Schedule is below and games subject to change). NESN is the television home of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, PWHL Boston Fleet, the Worcester Red Sox (triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) and hundreds of local college sports each year. NESN is a premiere regional sports network with two 24/7 channels, NESN and NESN+, delivered throughout the six-state New England region and is available to stream via direct subscription or with a TV provider log in on the NESN 360 app.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have so many of our games televised on the NESN platforms," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "NESN is a favorite in so many homes and hospitality venues, and we look forward to continuing our partnership, and the opportunity to have our games available to fans to watch throughout New England."

The Yard Goats broadcasting team of Jeff Dooley and Dan Lovallo will call the action on NESN for the second straight season, starting with the pregame show which will begin at the top of the hour. Dooley, the voice of the Yard Goats, made his Major League broadcasting debut in 2023 as a fill-in announcer for the Colorado Rockies. Lovallo is a well-known sports and news personality in Connecticut. The two have been broadcasting Hartford Yard Goats games since the inaugural season in 2016.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country's most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video productions and always-on news coverage. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, YouTube and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

NESN Hartford Yard Goats Broadcast Schedule

Day/Date Opponent Air time Game time Network

(Opening Night)

Friday, April 4th Somerset 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Saturday, April 5th Somerset 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, April 6th Somerset 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN

Wednesday, April 16th Portland 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, April 17th Portland 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Friday, April 18th Portland 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Saturday, April 19th Portland 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, April 20th Portland 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Tuesday, May 13th Binghamton 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, May 15th Binghamton 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Saturday, May 17th Binghamton 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, May 18th Binghamton 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Wednesday, May 28th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Thursday, May 29th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Friday, May 30th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Sunday, June 1st New Hampshire 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Tuesday, June 10th Akron 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, June 12th Akron 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Saturday, June 14th Akron 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, June 15th Akron 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Tuesday, June 24th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Wednesday, June 25th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, June 26th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Saturday, June 28th New Hampshire 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, June 29th New Hampshire 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Friday, July 18th Somerset 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Saturday, July 19th Somerset 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Wednesday, July 30th Reading 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Thursday, July 31st Reading 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, August 3rd Reading 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Wednesday, August 13th Harrisburg 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, August 14th Harrisburg 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Saturday, August 16th Harrisburg 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, August 17th Harrisburg 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Tuesday, August 26th Portland 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, August 28th Portland 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Sunday, August 31st Portland 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, September 4th Reading 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Saturday, September 6th Reading 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Eastern League Stories from March 27, 2025

