Miller Knocks Three Hits as Fightin Phils Down Rumble Ponies

April 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-6) defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-6) 7-4 in the second game of the series.

The Rumble Ponies got off with a similar start as the previous game. Nick Morabito doubled on a ground ball to left field which was then followed by a double from Ryan Clifford that scored Morabito, giving the Rumble Ponies the early lead 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, both Trent Farquhar and Aidan Miller singled and Leandro Pineda walked, loading the bases. Keaton Anthony was up to bat who also went on to walk and Trent Farquhar made it home, tying the game 1-1. Hendry Mendez grounded a forced out which allowed Aidan Miller to score and gave Reading the lead 2-1.

Aidan Miller had a lead off double in the bottom of the third inning. Hendry Mendez came in with an RBI single and scored Aidan Miller and extended Reading's lead 3-1 by the end of the third.

After a few scoreless innings, the Rumble Ponies started to close in on Reading's lead in the top of the seventh inning. It began with a fielding error from Aidan Miller which got Alex Ramirez to first. William Lugo singled on a sharp line to center field and Ramirez advanced to second. Wyatt Young grounded a forced out and made it to first. Jett Williams doubled and Ramirez scored. Francisco Alvarez followed with a single on a line drive to right field and both Wyatt Young and Jett Williams scored, making it 6-4, while Reading still held on to the lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Hendry Mendez started with a double on a sharp fly ball to left field. Luis Verdugo stepped up and flew out to right field but allowed Mendez to advance to third base. A sac fly from Robert Moore brought in Mendez and put Reading up 7-4.

Reading sealed the game with a groundout from Nick Morabito and Luis Verdugo got it to first baseman Keaton Anthony. Jean Cabrera (W, 1-1) walked away with the win for the night.

