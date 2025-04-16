Baysox Top Squirrels in Homerfest at the Diamond

April 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Bowie Baysox, 10-6, on Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (2-9) homered twice but surrendered four home runs to the Baysox (7-4).

Chesapeake opened the scoring in the top of the second inning against Richmond starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 0-1). Silas Ardoin hit a solo homer and Adam Retzbach added a three-run homer later in the inning to open a 4-0 lead.

In the fourth, Jeremiah Jackson cleared the bases with a three-run double and scored on a single by Ardoin to stretch the Baysox lead to 8-0. Frederick Bencosme added a solo homer in the fifth to push the advantage to 9-0.

The Flying Squirrels broke the shutout in the bottom of the fifth. Aeverson Arteaga belted a three-run homer, his first at Double-A. Later in the inning, Jairo Pomares hit a two-run shot, his third of the year, to cut the deficit to 9-5.

Creed Willems hit Chesapeake's fourth home run of the game, a solo shot, in the top of the ninth to extend the lead to 10-5.

Carter Howell capped the scoring with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

Victor Bericoto went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Dating back to Sunday, he has five extra-base hits in his last three games, including two homers.

Baysox reliever Keagan Gillies (Win, 1-0) allowed one run in 1.2 innings. Daniel Lloyd (Save, 1) threw the final three frames and surrendered one run.

Dylan Cumming struck out two over two scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox continue the series on Thursday night at The Diamond. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (0-2, 5.40) will start for Richmond countered by Chesapeake right-hander Zach Fruit (0-1, 13.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Thursday is the first Diamond Through the Decades game of the season. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Diamond's first game in 1985, the first 2,000 fans of all ages can go home with a commemorative stadium replica of The Diamond presented by Dominion Energy.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2025

Baysox Top Squirrels in Homerfest at the Diamond - Richmond Flying Squirrels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.