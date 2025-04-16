Gomez Makes Double-A Debut, Patriots Fall in Game Two in Altoona

April 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Altoona Curve in game two of a six-game series at PNG Field in Altoona, PA on Wednesday by a score of 10-1.

Sixteen consecutive Somerset batters were set down from the third to eighth innings.

RHP Bailey Dees (2.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with his first loss in his second start of the season.

Dees made his 28th career start with Somerset, the most of any active Patriot.

RHP Mason Vinyard (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) entered in the third inning for his third appearance this season and did not factor into the decision.

Vinyard left the bases loaded to end the third and fourth innings, holding Altoona scoreless in both innings.

C Antonio Gomez (0-4, 3 K) made his Double-A debut and threw out his first base runner of the season.

Gomez appeared in his 300th career minor league game, all with the Yankees organization.

SS Anthony Vargas (1-for-3, 1 K) picked up the first hit of the game for the Patriots, a leadoff single in the top of the third inning.

Vargas has collected hits in six of the seven games he has played in this season. Vargas paces Somerset with a .381 BA and a .607 OBP.

CF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-4, 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K) drove in Somerset's lone run with two outs in the ninth inning.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.