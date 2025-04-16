Four Homers Power Baysox to Wednesday Victory

April 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







RICHMOND, VA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final score of 10-6 on Wednesday afternoon from The Diamond.

Chesapeake (7-4) hit two of its four homers of the game in the second inning against Richmond starting left-hander Joe Whitman (L, 0-1). Silas Ardoin led off the frame with a solo shot to right-center and Adam Retzbach launched his first Double-A homer with a three-run blast to give the Baysox a 4-0 lead.

The Baysox lead doubled in the fourth after a bases-clearing double by Jeremiah Jackson and an RBI infield single by Ardoin. Frederick Bencosme gave Chesapeake its largest lead of the game with a solo homer in the fifth, making it 9-0 Baysox.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham threw four shutout innings to begin the game but ran into trouble in the fifth. He allowed a three-run homer to Aeverson Arteaga to put Richmond (2-9) on the board before Carter Howell singled to knock Pham out of the game. The Orioles No. 29 prospect finished the day going 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in a no-decision.

Right-hander Keagan Gillies (W, 1-0) entered the game and gave up a two-run homer to Jairo Pomares to cut the Baysox lead down to four. The 27-year-old collected his first win of the season after dealing 1.2 innings of relief with a strikeout.

Creed Willems hit his first homer of the season and Chesapeake's fourth homer of the game with a solo shot in the ninth, extending the Baysox lead to five. The Baysox set new single-game highs in runs scored (10), extra base hits (6), and homers (4).

Right-hander Daniel Lloyd (S, 1) earned his first Double-A save by pitching the final three innings of the game, allowing just one run in the ninth.

Chesapeake continues its six-game road trip against Richmond tomorrow night. RHP Zach Fruit is scheduled to start for Chesapeake against LHP John Michael Bertrand for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from The Diamond.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:05 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, t icket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.