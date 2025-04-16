Melton's Gem, Liranzo Blast Lead Erie to Third Straight Win

April 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (8-3) shut out Akron (7-4), 4-0, to extend Erie's winning streak to three games.

Erie got a first-inning run against Akron starter Tommy Mace. Mace walked Trei Cruz and Max Anderson to begin the first. Later in the frame, Justice Bigbie slashed an RBI single, giving Erie a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Roberto Campos extended his hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff single. Carlos Mendoza's double placed him at third base before Jim Jarvis hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Thayron Liranzo slugged his first Double-A home run leading off the third inning to make it 3-0.

Troy Melton started for Erie and turned in a gem. Melton did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. In his five scoreless innings, he allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Erie extended the lead to 4-0 on Max Anderson's RBI single in the seventh inning.

Matt Seelinger and RJ Petit combined to turn in four scoreless innings of relief for Erie. Melton (1-0) earned the win over Mace (1-2).

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday as Austin Bergner faces Austin Peterson.

