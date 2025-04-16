Betancourt Hits First Yard Goats Home Run in Extra Innings Loss

Hartford, CT - Bryant Betancourt smashed his first Double-A home run but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 7-5 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. The game was tied at 4 after nine before Portland scored three runs in the top of the 10th to take a 7-4 lead. Hartford brought the potential game-winning run to the plate In the bottom of the tenth but was only able to score one when the automatic runner Cole Carrigg scored on a balk from Sea Dogs pitcher Yordanny Monegro. Red Sox starter Brayan Bello pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four runs on six hits, while walking one and striking out seven in a major league rehab appearance with Portland. Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks also pitched one inning in a major league rehab appearance where he walked and struck out one without allowing a hit or run.

In the bottom of the first, Bryant Betancourt smashed a three-run home run, his first in Double-A, to left-center field off Red Sox starter Brayan Bello, giving the Yard Goats an early 3-0 lead.

In the third inning, Portland got on the board when Max Ferguson hit an RBI-single to right field off Yard Goats starter Blake Adams that made the score 3-1. Two batters later, Blaze Jordan hit a two-run double to left field that tied the game at 3.

In the bottom of the third, Bryant Betancourt hit an RBI-groundout that scored Cole Carrigg and gave Hartford a 4-3 lead.

In the eighth inning, Jhostynxon Garcia hit an RBI-double into center field that tied the game at 4.

In the tenth inning, Garcia hit an RBI-single into right field that scored Ahbram Liendo, the automatic runner and made the score 5-4 Sea Dogs. Then, Corey Rosier hit an infield pop-up that was not able to be fielded cleanly, which allowed two runs to score and gave the Sea Dogs a 7-4 lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Cole Carrigg began as the automatic runner and scored when Yordanny Monegro was called for a balk, cutting the Sea Dogs lead to 7-5.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night April 17th (7:10 pm) at Dunkin' Park. Its Most Improved Student night! RHP Connor Staine will get the start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Blake Wehunt will be on the mound for the Sea Dogs. The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

