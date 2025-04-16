April 16, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







FIRST INNING RUNS HOLD The Sea Dogs held on to win 7-5 over the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night. Portland started the scoring in the first inning. A leadoff walk surrendered to Mikey Romero, followed by a double from Max Ferguson, put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Jhostynxon Garcia laced a two-run single that brought them both home and gave the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. Then Blaze Jordan cracked an RBI double that scored Garcia and pushed the score to 3-0. Ronald Rosario got on base via a hit-by-pitch. After a groundout to the pitcher moved Jordan to third, Corey Rosier peppered a two-run double that gave Portland a 5-0 advantage. Portland added two more in the second inning with a two-run double from Blaze Jordan.

GIOLITO GOES TWO INNINGS RHP Lucas Giolito fired 2.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four in his MLB rehab assignment. He threw 60 pitches, 33 for strikes.

NEVER TOO EARLY FOR SUCCESS LHP Connelly Early was outstanding out of the bullpen for Portland. He retired the first nine batters he faced and allowed just one run over 4.0 innings of work with eight total strikeouts. Early is tied for the third-most amount of strikeouts in the Eastern League with 15.

TWO MORE FROM BOSTON RHP Brayan Bello and RHP Liam Hendriks are scheduled to appear on MLB rehab assignments tonight from the Boston Red Sox. Bello was with the Portland Sea Dogs in 2021 and 2022. Prior to his promotion to Triple-A Worcester, he was 4-2 with a 1.69 ERA. He had 48 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. Hendriks made a rehab appearance with Portland last year and went 1.0 inning allowing a pair of hits with two strikeouts.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division with a slim lead over the Hartford Yard Goats. The Goats are in second place, just 1.5 game behind Portland. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 1.5 out of first while the Somerset Patriots and Binghamton Rumble Ponies are each 2.0 games behind the Sea Dogs. The Reading Fightin Phils are in last place of the division, 3.0 games out of first place

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 16, 2015 - On the two-year anniversary of Heiker Meneses' inside the park homer, Keury De La Cruz hit one in a 3-2 loss at Trenton. De La Cruz hit a line drive down the left-field line off Mason Williams' glove into foul territory. De La Cruz is the 7th player in franchise history to hit an inside-the-park homer, the third as a Red Sox affiliate

ON THE MOUND RHP Brayan Bello is scheduled to start for the Sea Dogs tonight on a MLB rehab assignment from the Boston Red Sox. He is in his eighth professional season, all with the Red Sox. In 2024, Bello (30 starts), Kutter Crawford (33), and Tanner Houck (30) became the first homegrown trio of Red Sox starters to make 30+ starts in a season since 1987 (Roger Clemens, Bruce Hurst, Al Nipper).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.