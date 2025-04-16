Ducks Drop Midweek Matinee 4-0 in Erie

April 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







CJ Kayfus reached base three times, but the Erie SeaWolves shut out the Akron RubberDucks 4-0 on a chilly Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Erie got ahead early in the game plating a run in each of the first three innings highlighted by Thayron Liranzo's solo homer in the third.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Tommy Mace rebounded from the early runs to keep the SeaWolves off the board the rest of his afternoon. In total, the right-hander struck out two over 5.1 innings allowing three runs. Jake Miller allowed a run and struck out two over an inning and two-thirds. Zane Morehouse tossed a scoreless eighth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks threatened to answer Erie's early runs with one in the fifth when Joe Lampe opened the inning with a single. Alex Mooney followed with a double into the gap in right, but Erie executed a perfect relay throw to get Lampe at the plate to keep it 3-0 SeaWolves.

Notebook

Kayfus extended his hitting streak to open the season to 10 games with a seventh inning single...Mooney has recorded a hit in three straight games and doubled in two of the last three...Game Time: 2:11...Attendance: 519.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Thursday, April 17 at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Austin Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start for the RubberDucks. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

