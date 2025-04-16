Tight Loss Snaps Senators' Streak

April 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators dropped a back-and-forth affair 10-9 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium in New Hampshire. The Senators rallied from 3-1 and 9-5 deficits to tie the game at 9 in the eighth inning. The Fisher Cats won in walk off fashion on a home run in the ninth inning. Harrisburg had their three game winning streak snapped in the loss.

THE BIG PLAY

In a 9-9 game, Peyton Williams hit a pinch-hit walk off home run leading off the bottom of the ninth inning leading New Hampshire to a 10-9 win.

FILIBUSTERS

Daylen Lile had three hits and drove in three runs. Jeremy De La Rosa had two hits and drove in two with a double. Viandel Pena had his first hit this season, a two-run double in the fourth inning. The Senators committed two errors, snapping their three-game errorless streak. For the second straight game, the Senators used six pitchers in the game.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.

