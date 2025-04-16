Binghamton Falls in Tight Battle at Reading

April 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-6) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils, 7-4, in a tight battle on Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez continued his rehab assignment with Binghamton and went 1-for-4 with two runs batted in, while catching the entire game defensively. Alvarez threw out two would-be base stealers and hit a two-run single in the game.

Binghamton got on the board first against Jean Cabrera (1-1). In the first inning, center fielder Nick Morabito and first baseman Ryan Clifford hit back-to-back doubles. Clifford drove in Morabito in the first inning for the second-straight game, which made it 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, Reading (5-6) grabbed the lead against right-hander Jonah Tong (0-1). First baseman Keaton Anthony drew an RBI walk and left fielder Hendry Mendez drove in a run on a fielder's choice that made it 2-1.

Reading added another run in the third inning on Mendez's RBI single that made it 3-1.

In the sixth inning, Reading added three runs to make it 6-1. The frame was highlighted by designated hitter Robert Moore's RBI double, and center fielder Elio Prado's two-run single.

Binghamton responded with a three-spot in the top of the seventh. Shortstop Jett Williams hit an RBI double, and Alvarez followed with a two-run opposite-field single that made it 6-4.

The Fightin Phils scored again in the eighth inning on Moore's sacrifice fly. Moore has driven in seven runs over the first two games of the series.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Alvarez is 3-for-7 with a home run, three runs batted in, a walk, a hit by pitch, and a strikeout in the first two games of his rehab assignment with Binghamton...Williams has recorded a hit in seven of his first nine games this season...Morabito went 2-for-4 with an RBI, which marked his second multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to six games...Clifford went 2-for-4 with an RBI, which marked his second multi-hit game of the season...Tong's final line: L, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K...JT Schwartz made his season debut.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.