Senators Outdistance Reading Friday Night

September 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 5-2 Friday night at FNB Field. The Sens took an early 3-0 lead with two runs in the 2nd and a run in the 4th. Reading got on the board with two runs in the top of the 7th to make it a one-run game, but the Senators extended the lead right back to three runs with a run in the bottom of the 7th and another in the bottom of the 8th.

THE BIG PLAY

With the Senators already leading 2-0, Paul Witt hit a solo home run out to left field to extend the Sens' lead to 3-0 in the 4th.

FILIBUSTERS

Paul Witt's 4th-inning home run was his eighth of the season; the homer extended his hitting streak to eight games... Phillip Glasser went 2-for-4 with an RBI... Daylen Lile went 1-for-5 and scored a run; he has hit in five straight... Cayden Wallace went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored... Seth Shuman allowed three hits in five scoreless innings to earn his first AA win... Marquis Grissom Jr. tossed a perfect 9th inning to earn his fifth save... Three of the Senators' five runs were unearned.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 12:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.