Akron Falls 3-0 to Hartford
September 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Carlos Carrasco struck out three over three innings in his rehab start, but the Hartford Yard Goats out pitched the Akron RubberDucks 3-0 on Friday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Hartford got the offense going in the third. A leadoff double followed by a single put runners on second and third with no outs. After a balk plated one run, Adeal Amador doubled home another to put the Yard Goats on top 2-0.
Mound Presence
Carrasco came out of the gates strong retiring the first six in a row to open the game. The Yard Goats got to the Guardians right-hander for two in the third, but Carrasco quickly settled back in to get a strikeout to end the frame. In total, Carrasco worked three innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three. Aaron Davenport followed working five innings allowing one run while striking out five. Mason Hickman struck out one in his scoreless inning.
Duck Tales
Akron's offense was held in check most of the night. Kahlil Watson doubled to open the seventh for the RubberDucks only extra-base hit of the game.
Notebook
Carrasco threw 41 pitches (27 strikes) and topped out at 93 mph...Game Time: 2:10...Attendance: 4,651.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday, September 14 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (4-2, 2.75 ERA) will get the start against Hartford right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc (7-7, 4.58 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
