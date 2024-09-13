Crawford's Clutch Hitting Not Enough as Harrisburg Defeats Reading on Friday

September 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Harrisburg, PA) - The Fightin Phils (27-39; 58-76) dropped a two-game winning streak on Friday night, as they fell to the Harrisburg Senators (29-38; 67-69), 5-2.

Harrisburg got the scoring started in the bottom of the second. With runners on the corners, Phillip Glasser hit an RBI single to score Cayden Wallace. A wild pitch by Christian McGowan allowed Paul Witt to score, and the Senators took a 2-0 lead. Witt tacked on another run with a solo homer (8) in the fourth.

Justin Crawford stayed hot as he put an end to the shutout in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, he punched a two-run opposite-field RBI single to left field. Crawford went 2-for-5 with two RBI and is hitting .444 with a 1.070 OPS through nine September games.

The Senators added two insurance runs in the game on an RBI groundout by Wallace and a wild pitch by Andrew Baker allowed Cody Wilson to score.

Seth Shuman took the win (1-2) as he tossed five scoreless innings, allowed three hits, walked two, and struck out four. Marquis Grissom Jr earned his fifth save. Christian McGowan suffered the loss (0-4) going 3.2 innings, allowed one earned run on three hits, walked one and struck out four.

