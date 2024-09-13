Third Straight Win Highlighted by Ten Late Runs

September 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - The Curve scored ten unanswered runs to complete a comeback win, 10-3, over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in front of 4,947 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday night.

Trailing 3-0 in the sixth, the Curve scored their first two runs of the night on a double from Termarr Johnson who later scored on a passed ball. Altoona rallied sent 11 hitters to the plate in the seventh inning, netting six runs, to take a commanding lead. Tsung-Che Cheng tied the game with a double and later scored the go-ahead run on a balk by Squirrels reliever Seth Corry. The Curve put the game away with ensuing RBI singles from Geovanny Planchart, Nick Cimillo and Kervin Pichardo.

Altoona added two more in the eighth inning when Johnson and rehabbing Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez picked up RBI singles to make a 10-3 game.

Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with an RBI in the fourth game of his rehab assignment as the team's Designated Hitter.

On the mound, Anthony Solometo scattered a career-high nine hits and allowed just two runs, one earned, over five innings. Solometo struck out four and allowed just one walk as he finished five innings for just the third time this season in 20 starts.

Brad Case, pitching on his 28th birthday, earned the win with two innings of relief. Jaden Woods wrapped up the victory with two scoreless frames, earning three strikeouts and surrendering just one walk.

Altoona's ten runs were the most for them since August 9 at Portland as every player in the starting lineup earned a hit and six different players drove in a run. Johnson, Sammy Siani, Pichardo and Jase Bowen each had multi-hit games in the win.

Altoona continues their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at PNG Field. LHP Nick Dombkowski is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Wil Jensen slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.