Binghamton Falls to Portland on Friday

September 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-34, 68-66) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 6-3, on Friday at Hadlock Field. Binghamton snapped its four-game win streak.

Binghamton scored in the fourth inning against Juan Daniel Encarnacion (1-5). Ryan Clifford led off with a walk and Jeremiah Jackson followed with a single. They advanced a base on a wild pitch and Clifford later scored on another wild pitch, which cut Binghamton's deficit to 3-1.

Portland (41-26, 77-59) got on the board in the second inning on Ahbram Liendo's RBI double against Jordan Geber (4-6). In the third inning, Alex Binelas hit a two-run double that made it 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Portland scored on sacrifice flies from Mikey Romero and Phillip Sikes that made it 5-1.

In the fifth inning, Binelas hit a solo home run off Nolan Clenney that made it 6-1.

In the eighth inning, Clifford hit a leadoff double and later scored on Rowdey Jordan's RBI groundout that cut Binghamton's deficit to 6-2.

Binghamton brought the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth. Clifford drove in Stanley Consuegra on an RBI groundout that made it 6-3. Jackson struck out with runners on second and third to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue their final series of the season against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Saturday at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6:25 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Consuegra went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double, which marked his fourth three-hit game of the season...Jaylen Palmer extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a walk in the second inning...Clifford went 1-for-4 with an RBI, two runs, and a walk...Geber allowed five runs over four innings in the start...Clenney struck out a season-high-tying four batters and allowed one run over two innings in relief...Daniel Juarez struck out two batters in a scoreless seventh inning...Cam Robinson pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.