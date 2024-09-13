Yard Goats Beat MLB Veteran Carlos Carrasco

September 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron, OH- Sean Sullivan fired a season-high six scoreless innings, and the Yard Goats scored two runs off veteran Carlos Carrasco, who was on a MLB rehab assignment, as Hartford shutout Akron 3-0 on Friday night at Canal Park in Ohio. The Yard Goats scored the first run in the third inning on a balk, and Adael Amador followed with an RBI double off Carrasco, who has won 110 games in 15 major league seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets. Kyle Datres smashed a solo home run in the fifth inning. Relievers Anderson Bido, Alec Barger and Zach Agnos retired nine of ten batters faced ending the Yard Goats five-game losing streak.

Carrasco retired the first six batters before Bladimir Restituyo led off the third inning with a double. Zach Kokoska followed with a solid single to right field putting runners at the corners. Carrasco was called for a balk allowing Restituyo to score and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Adael Amador then belted a double over the centerfielder's head scoring Kokoska to make it 2-0. Carrasco departed after three full innings.

Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan retired six of the first seven batters and allowed just one hit over the first three innings. After working around a two-out single in the fourth inning, he hurled a 1-2-3 fifth. The left-hander got help on a nice double play after a leadoff single in the sixth inning. He turned things over to the bullpen in the seventh.

The Yard Goats made it a 3-0 game as Kyle Datres cranked a solo home run over the left center field fence in the fifth inning off reliever Aaron Davenport. The line drive shot was his ninth home run of the season.

Relievers, Anderson Bido, Alec Barger and Zach Agnos retired nine of the final ten batters of the game. Agnos struck out the last two batters and retired the side in order for his sixth save.

The Yard Goats continue a six-game series against the RubberDucks at Canal Park in Ohio on Saturday night at 6:05 PM. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats and Trenton Denholm will start for the RubberDucks. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv.

Final: Hartford 3, Akron 0

WP: Sean Sullivan (2-0)

LP: Carlos Carrasco (0-1)

S: Zach Agnos (6)

Time: 2:10

