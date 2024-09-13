Anthony Rizzo Inducted into the Portland Sea Dogs Hall of Fame

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, in conjunction with Unum, have announced that Anthony Rizzo is the 2024 inductee into the Unum Portland Sea Dogs Hall of Fame.

"Back when I played here back in 2010 with the Red Sox it was one of the best summers...one of my most memorable summers in the Minor Leagues. A lot of good memories here and it's nostalgic coming back 14 years later and playing again."

Rizzo was selected by the Red Sox in the 6th round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Rizzo made his Sea Dogs debut on May 11th, 2010 at Hadlock Field against Binghamton where he went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk while batting fifth and playing first base. He appeared in 107 games with the Sea Dogs in 2010 where he slashed .263/.334/.481 with 30 doubles, 20 homers, 80 RBI, and seven stolen bases earning 2010 Sea Dogs MVP honors.

Rizzo was traded to the San Diego Padres in December 2010 along with Casey Kelly, Reymond Fuentes, and Eric Patterson in exchange for Sea Dogs Hall of Famer Adrian Gonzalez. Rizzo made his Major League debut on June 9th, 2011 in San Diego with the Padres in a matchup against the Washington Nationals where he went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks, and a strikeout. Batting seventh and starting at first base, his first big league hit was a triple in the bottom of the fifth off Sea Dogs Hall of Famer Livan Hernandez.

He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2012 with Zach Cates in exchange for Andrew Cashner and Kyung-Min Na where he went on to appear in the All-Star Game three times while also earning the Silver Slugger Award, Gold Glove Award, Roberto Clemente Award, and a World Series title with the club in 2016. After nine seasons with Chicago, Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees in 2021 in exchange for Alexander Vizcaino and Kevin Alcantara.

In 1,716 career games, Rizzo has compiled a .261 average with 335 doubles, 303 home runs, 961 RBI, and 72 stolen bases. He returned to Portland on August 24th, 2024 where he began a Major League rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots. Rizzo played in five games with the Yankees Double-A affiliate making two starts at DH and three at first bases against the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. He was activated from the injured list on September 1, 2024, rejoining the Yankees in New York to face the St Louis Cardinals.

Rizzo's contributions to the city of Portland continue to be felt today. In 2020, he donated meals to the Central Maine Medical Center.

"2020, the frontline workers were so important in every aspect. My host family...that's the hospital they were working at so I wanted to send meals to them (everyone on the frontlines) to break up their everyday grind...to help in little ways, that was big for us, said Rizzo."

The Portland Sea Dogs Hall of Fame was established in 2005. Rizzo is the 24th member to be inducted joining the likes of Charles Johnson, Kevin Millar, Dustin Pedroia, and others. Plaques of all the Sea Dogs Hall of Fame members can be found in the concourse at Hadlock Field.

