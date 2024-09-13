Workman Falls a Single Shy of the Cycle as Erie Beats Bowie

The SeaWolves (76-57) beat Bowie (61-74) 5-1 as Gage Workman fell a single shy of the cycle.

Bowie took an early lead against Erie starter Carlos Peña in the first inning. Peña hit Enrique Bradfield Jr. with a pitch to begin the game. Douglas Hodo III then singled Bradfield Jr. to third base. Creed Willems hit a sacrifice fly, giving Bowie a 1-0 lead.

Erie responded in the bottom of the first against Bowie starter Cameron Weston. With two out, Workman walked and Chris Meyers singled. Max Anderson slashed a two-run double, giving Erie a 2-1 lead.

The SeaWolves tacked on a run in the third when Workman tripled and scored on a balk by Weston, making it 3-1.

Peña turned in five strong innings for the SeaWolves. He allowed one run on four hits. Peña walked one and struck out two batters.

In the bottom of the fifth, Workman blasted a solo homer against Houston Roth to extend Erie's lead to 4-1. It was Workman's 18th home run of the season, tying Chris Meyers for the team lead.

In the sixth inning, Liam Hicks drew a leadoff walk to extend his team-leading on-base streak to 30 games. Hicks stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by the Bowie catcher Willems. With two out, Hicks scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.

Trevin Michael, RJ Petit, and Matt Seelinger combined for four innings of scoreless relief.

Peña (8-6) earned the win over Weston (6-10).

The series continues on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. with Wilkel Hernandez pitching against Trace Bright.

