Binelas Leads Sea Dogs to 6-3 Win

September 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (41-26, 77-59) are back in the win column with a 6-3 over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-34, 62-66) on Friday night at Hadlock Field. They remain 0.5 game out of first place with two regular season games to play.

David Sandlin fired 3.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts to start before Juan Daniel Encarnacion spun 3.2 with four strikeouts to earn his first win of the season. Nathan Hickey, Allan Castro, and Ahbram Liendo notched multi-hit nights while Alex Binelas went 2-for-4 with a double and his sixth homer of the season.

Ahbram Liendo ignited the scoring with an RBI double (2) in the bottom of the second inning. A two-run double from Binelas (13) in the bottom of the third extended a three-run lead.

Binghamton plated a run in the fourth after a wild pitch allowed Ryan Clifford to score.

Portland scored two more in the bottom of the inning after a sacrifice fly from Mikey Romero along with an error to the catcher drove in Elih Marrero. Phillip Sikes hit a sacrifice fly to right field to extend a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Binelas belted his eighth homer to left center field. The solo blast put Portland up by five.

The Rumble Ponies scored a run in the top of the eighth after an RBI groundout from Rowdey Jordan but Portland led, 6-2. In the top of the ninth, Ryan Clifford hit an RBI groundout to cut the Portland lead in half but despite having the tying run at the plate, Portland held on to take game four, 6-3.

RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion (1-5, 9.10 ERA) earned the win pitching 3.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out four. RHP Jordan Geber (4-6, 4.15 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing five runs on nine hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Saturday, September 14th, 2024 for game five of a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Game five is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP Isaac Coffey (10-4, 3.33 ERA) to the mound while Binghamton will start RHP Jonathan Pintaro (3-3, 3.18 ERA) will get the ball for Binghamton.

