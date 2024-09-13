Baysox Bats Sputter in Friday Defeat

ERIE, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost to the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 5-1 on Friday night from UPMC Park.

Bowie (29-38, 61-74) took the first lead of the game four batters in on a sacrifice fly from Creed Willems to bring home Enrique Bradfield Jr. Willems is now 7-for-16 with six RBI in the series while Bradfield Jr. stole his 72nd base of the season in the fifth, which continues to be the second-most in Minor League Baseball.

Erie (38-28, 76-57) answered in the bottom of the first on a two-run double from Max Anderson against starting right-hander Cameron Weston (L, 6-10). Weston later balked in a run in the third to give the SeaWolves a 3-1 lead through three innings.

The 24-year-old pitched four innings and gave up three runs on five hits across two walks and two strikeouts to pick up the loss in his final start of the season. Weston ends his first Double-A season with a 3.52 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched.

SeaWolves starting left-hander Carlos Pena (W, 8-6) pitched five innings and allowed just one run on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts to record the win.

Gage Workman hit a solo homer in the fifth off right-hander Houston Roth, his 18th of the season, to extend the SeaWolves lead to three before Liam Hicks scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to make it 5-1 Erie.

Bowie stranded 10 men on base and went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position on the night. The Baysox put two runners on base in the eighth and ninth innings but failed to drive them home.

The Baysox continue their final series of the season against the SeaWolves tomorrow at 6:05 pm from UPMC Park. RHP Trace Bright (0-11, 4.24 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Wilkel Hernandez (5-7, 4.57 ERA) for Erie.

The 2025 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at a determined date, including road games, game times and a promotional/events schedule.

