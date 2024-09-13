September 13, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS SILENCED The Portland Sea Dogs silenced in 9-0 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night. Robert Kwiatkowski fired 2.1 shutout innings with six strikeouts in relief. Binghamton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third after an RBI single from Rowdey Jordan. The Ponies sent nine to the plate in the top of the fifth bring five home to score. The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer from Ryan Clifford. In the top of the ninth, Binghamton scored three more runs. A two-run blast from Jeremiah Jackson capped the scoring and extended a 9-0 lead.

KKKKKKWIATKOWSKI RHP Robert Kwiatkowski fanned six across 2.1 innings in relief last night which marked a new career-high in strikeouts in relief. Kwiatkowski currently has the second most winning decisions in the Eastern League this season, just behing Trystan Vrieling (SOM) who has 12 and Robinson Pina (12) who has since been promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Across three games this month (1 GS), Kwiatkowski sports a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 combined innings with 11 strikeouts.

ROMAN REIGNS Former Sea Dog, Roman Anthony, is now the No. 1 prospect in baseball according to Baseball America. With the graduation of Junior Caminero this week, Anthony now represents the third Red Sox prospect to be named top prospect in the 35 year history of Baseball America, joinng righthander Daisuke Matsuzaka who ranked No. 1 in 2007, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi ranked No. 1 in 2017. Additionally, the Red Sox currently have four Top 25 prospects as well, with Anthony (No. 1), Marcelo Mayer (No. 10), Kristian Campbell (No. 24) and Kyle Teel (No. 25). The Red Sox were also the last team to have four prospects rank in the top 25 of the offseason Top 100. Yoan Moncada, Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers and Anderson Espinoza all ranked within the Top 25 in 2016.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Portland made a host of roster moves prior to the series opener. Outfielder, Corey Rosier was promoted to Triple-A Worcester while infielder Bryan Gonzalez and catcher Ronald Rosario were promoted from High-A Greenville. Right handed pitchers Tyler Uberstine and Blake Wehunt were also both promoted from High-A Greenville.

PONIES IN PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this week at Hadlock Field for the final series of the regular season. Portland owns a 10-11 record against Binghamton this season overall but owns a 1-8 record against the Ponies at home. It will mark the last of four series with Binghamton this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a loss last night, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in second place, 0.5 game behind the Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 5.0 games out but already clinched the first half title. With the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8.0 games out, the Reading Fightin Phils 14.5 back and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 19.0 games out, the second half title is between Portland and Somerset with three to play.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 13, 2005 - The Sea Dogs lost Game 2 of the ELCS to the Akron Aeros, 4-3 at Hadlock Field. Akron scored two first-inning runs against Charlie Zink. Portland tied the game twice but Nathan Panther blasted the game-winning home run with a solo shot in the fifth inning. Alberto Concepcion and Chad Spann had RBI's for the 'Dogs.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP David Sandlin will have the start in game four of the series in what will mark his eighth start with the Sea Dogs. Sandlin last pitched on September 7th in New Hampshire where he tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. Sandlin has face Binghamton once in his career on August 18th where he tossed 2.2 innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four.

