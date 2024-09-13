Curve Score 10 Unanswered Runs Late to Beat Squirrels

ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered 10 runs in the late innings and lost to the Altoona Curve, 10-3, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (63-73, 29-37) dropped their third straight game in the series against the Curve (61-75, 32-35).

Nick Morreale pitched five scoreless innings, allowing five hits, to lower his Double-A ERA to 1.70 dating back to his promotion to Richmond on July 26.

Richmond took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run double by Vaun Brown, one of his season-high three hits in the game.

In the sixth, Victor Bericoto reached on an infield single to score Brown from third, opening a 3-0 lead. Bericoto has picked up at least one RBI in eight-of-his-last-nine games.

The Curve closed the score to 3-2 in the sixth inning with an RBI double by Termarr Johnson and a passed ball.

In the seventh, Tsung-Che Cheng tied the game, 3-3, with an RBI double. Cheng later scored on a disengagement violation by Seth Corry (Loss, 2-4) to bring home the go-ahead run. Altoona went on to post six runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to pull ahead, 10-3.

Altoona reliever Brad Case (Win, 4-1) allowed one run in his two innings. Jaden Woods struck out three over the final two innings to finish the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the season-ending series on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Right-hander Wil Jensen (4-5, 3.60) will start for Richmond countered by Altoona lefty Nick Dombkowski (4-3, 3.05). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Movies in the Outfield continues with a showing of "Happy Gilmore" on Sept. 21 and "Hotel Transylvania" on Oct. 12. Tickets and more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

