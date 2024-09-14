Senators Blanked by Reading

September 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Reading Fightin Phils 4-0 Saturday afternoon at FNB Field. The was gridlocked at 0-0 until Reading took a 1-0 lead in the 5th. It remained a 1-0 game until Reading added three insurance runs in the 9th to take the 4-0 lead.

THE BIG PLAY

With Reading holding a narrow 1-0 lead in the top of the 9th, Gabriel Rincones Jr. laced a two-run single into left field to extend the Reading lead to 3-0.

FILIBUSTERS

Chase Solesky allowed one run and struck out five in five innings... Todd Peterson and Nash Walters combined to throw three scoreless innings in relief... J.T Arruda, Cayden Wallace, and Cody Wilson collected the Sens' three hits... The Senators did not put a runner in scoring position all game.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play the final game of the season Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 12:45 p.m.

