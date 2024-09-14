Baysox Battle Back in Saturday Victory

ERIE, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scored two runs in the final two innings to defeat the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday night from UPMC Park.

Erie (38-29, 76-58) took the first lead of the game five batters in. After three first inning walks from starting right-hander Trace Bright, Liam Hicks singled home Gage Workman to give the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead.

Bright, the Orioles No. 12 prospect, went 3.2 innings on the night, allowing one run on three hits over four walks and three strikeouts in a no decision. The 23-year-old finishes the season with a 4.18 ERA in 112 innings with 120 strikeouts.

In the third, Bright recorded Bowie's 1,305th strikeout of the season, which is a new Baysox single-season strikeout record. The previous record of 1,304 strikeouts was set by the 2022 Bowie Baysox.

SeaWolves starting right-hander Wilkel Hernandez threw 20 pitches in the first inning but settled in to deliver six shutout innings while allowing five hits and three walks over three strikeouts.

Bowie (30-38, 62-74) broke the shutout bid in the eighth against left-hander Jake Higginbotham. With pinch-runner Dylan Beavers at third base, Enrique Bradfield Jr. drove him home on an RBI groundout to third to tie the game at one.

In the ninth, Douglas Hodo III doubled off right-hander Tyler Owens (L, 1-3) to lead off the inning. The next batter, Silas Ardoin, laid down a sacrifice bunt in front of Owens. Owens committed a throwing error while trying to get lead out at third base, allowing Hodo to score the go-ahead run. Hodo has 12 Double-A hits and six have gone for doubles.

Right-hander Dan Hammer threw 2.1 perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts, right-hander Tyler Burch dealt a scoreless seventh and left-hander Jakob Hernandez (W, 1-0) pitched the final two innings in scoreless fashion with three strikeouts to record his first win of the season.

Bowie is now 25-18 in one-run games this season. All three wins in this series have been decided by one run.

The Baysox conclude their final series of the season against the SeaWolves tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 pm from UPMC Park. RHP Patrick Reilly (1-1, 3.62 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against a pitcher to be determined for Erie.

The 2025 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at a determined date, including road games, game times and a promotional/events schedule.

