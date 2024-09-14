Late Bowie Rally Sinks SeaWolves After Hernandez's Gem

September 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (76-58) fell to Bowie (62-74) 2-1 thanks to a late Baysox rally.

The SeaWolves plated an early run against Bowie starter Trace Bright. Bright walked Gage Workman and Chris Meyers with two out in the first inning. Liam Hicks hit an RBI single to score Workman and give Erie a 1-0 lead.

Wilkel Hernandez started for Erie and turned in six shutout innings. Erie turned three double plays behind Hernandez, including a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play when Silas Ardoin struck out and Douglas Hodo was caught stealing to end the sixth. Hernandez allowed five hits and three walks and struck out three batters.

Bowie tied the game in the eighth inning without a hit against Jake Higginbotham. Adam Retzbach was hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Dylan Beavers pinch-ran for him. Ryan Higgins sacrificed Beavers to second before Beavers stole third base. Enrique Bradfield Jr. scored Beavers with a ground out to tie the game.

In the ninth, Bowie scored an unearned run against Tyler Owens in the ninth to take the lead. Hodo began the inning with a double. Ardoin then sacrificed and Owens threw errantly to third base. On the throwing error, Hodo scored the go-ahead run.

Jakob Hernandez (1-0) threw two scoreless innings to finish the game for Bowie. Owens (1-3) took the loss.

The regular season wraps up on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Angel Reyes will try to pitch Erie to a series split against Patrick Reilly.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.