Sea Dogs Keep Playoff Dreams Alive with 4-2 Win

September 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (42-26, 78-59) win second straight with 4-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-35, 62-67) on Saturday night. With the victory, the Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division 0.5 game behind the first-place Somerset Patriots. If the Patriots lose tomorrow and the Sea Dogs win, Portland will clinch a division title. With a Patriots win and Sea Dogs loss, Portland will not make the playoffs.

Isaac Coffey spun 5.2 shutout innings with ten strikeouts to surpass the Eastern League lead for strikeouts with 148. Blaze Jordan had a perfect night at the plate going 3-3 with a pair of RBI while Mikey Romero went 2-4 with an RBI. Alex Hoppe earned his fourth save with a new career-high 3.1 innings in relief.

Portland struck first in the bottom of the first after an RBI single from Jordan. In the bottom of the fifth, Nathan Hickey hit an RBI single to score Nick Decker. A sacrifice fly from Jordan to left field scored Hickey to extend a 3-0 lead. Romero smoked an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to put Portland up by four.

Binghamton scored their first run of the day on a solo homer from Kevin Parada in the top of the ninth. An RBI single from Stanley Consuegra had the Ponies threatening but Portland held on, 4-2.

RHP Isaac Coffey (11-4, 3.17 ERA) earned the win pitching 5.2 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking three and striking out ten. Alex Hoppe (4) earned the save pitching 3.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out three. RHP Dakota Hawkins (0-2, 6.00 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs (2 ER) on six hits while walking one and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 for the finale of a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Game six is slated for 1:00pm. Portland will send RHP Caleb Bolden (1-2, 4.33 ERA) to the mound while Binghamton will start RHP Luis Moreno (3-7, 4.40 ERA) will get the ball for Binghamton.

