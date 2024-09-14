September 14, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DUB The Portland Sea Dogs back in the win column with 6-3 over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night. Abraham Liendo ignited the scoring with an RBI double (2) in the bottom of the second inning. A two-run double from Binelas (13) in the bottom of the third extended a three-run lead. Binghamton plated a run in the fourth after a wild pitch allowed Ryan Clifford to score. Portland plated two more in the bottom of the inning after a sacrifice fly from Mikey Romero along with an error to the catcher drove in Elih Marrero. Phillip Sikes hit a sacrifice fly to right field to extend a 5-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Binelas belted his eighth homer to left center field. The solo blast put Portland up by five. The Rumble Ponies scored a run in the top pf the eighth after an RBI groundout from Rowdey Jordan but Portland led, 6-2. In the top of the ninth, Ryan Clifford hit an RBI groundout to cut the Portland lead in half but despite having the tying run at the plate, Portland held on to take game four, 6-3.

KKKKKKWIATKOWSKI RHP Robert Kwiatkowski fanned six across 2.1 innings in relief Thursday night which marked a new career-high in strikeouts in relief. Kwiatkowski currently has the second most winning decisions in the Eastern League this season, just behing Trystan Vrieling (SOM) who has 12 and Robinson Pina (12) who has since been promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Across three games this month (1 GS), Kwiatkowski sports a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 combined innings with 11 strikeouts.

ROMAN REIGNS Former Sea Dog, Roman Anthony, is now the No. 1 prospect in baseball according to Baseball America. With the graduation of Junior Caminero this week, Anthony now represents the third Red Sox prospect to be named top prospect in the 35 year history of Baseball America, joinng righthander Daisuke Matsuzaka who ranked No. 1 in 2007, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi ranked No. 1 in 2017. Additionally, the Red Sox currently have four Top 25 prospects as well, with Anthony (No. 1), Marcelo Mayer (No. 10), Kristian Campbell (No. 24) and Kyle Teel (No. 25). The Red Sox were also the last team to have four prospects rank in the top 25 of the offseason Top 100. Yoan Moncada, Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers and Anderson Espinoza all ranked within the Top 25 in 2016.

HALL OF FAMER, ANTHONY RIZZO The Portland Sea Dogs, in conjunction with Unum, have announced that Anthony Rizzo is the 2024 inductee into the Unum Portland Sea Dogs Hall of Fame. Rizzo was selected by the Red Sox in the 6th round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Rizzo made his Sea Dogs debut on May 11th, 2010 at Hadlock Field against Binghamton where he went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk while batting fifth and playing first base. He appeared in 107 games with the Sea Dogs in 2010 where he slashed .263/.334/.481 with 30 doubles, 20 homers, 80 RBI, and seven stolen bases earning 2010 Sea Dogs MVP honors.

PONIES IN PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this week at Hadlock Field for the final series of the regular season. Portland owns a 11-11 record against Binghamton this season overall but owns a 2-8 record against the Ponies at home. It will mark the last of four series with Binghamton this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a loss last night, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in second place, 0.5 game behind the Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 5.0 games out but already clinched the first half title. With the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8.5 games out, the Reading Fightin Phils 14.5 back and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 19.0 games out, the second half title is between Portland and Somerset with two to play.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in game five of the series in what will be his 24th game and 21st start of the season. Coffey last pitched on September 3rd in New Hampshire where he tossed 6.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking on and striking out nine. Coffey owns a 2-0 record against Binghamton this season and 1.93 ERA across three starts. Across 14.0 innings he has allowed three earned runs on nine hits while walking nine and striking out 21 to hold the Ponies to a .184 average against him.

