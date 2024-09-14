Late Runs Hurt Akron in 5-2 Loss

Kahlil Watson picked up three hits, but the Hartford Yard Goats used a three-run ninth to down the Akron RubberDucks 5-2 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Hartford broke the tie quickly in the ninth. Bladimir Restituyo singled to open the frame before Zach Kokoska homered to make it 4-2 Yard Goats. Later in the inning, Adeal Amador lined an RBI double to stretch the Hartford lead to 5-2.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm had another strong start for the RubberDucks on Saturday. The right-hander allowed just one run over five and two-third innings while striking out six Yard Goats in his final start of the regular season. Alaska Abney got the only batter he faced to flyout. Zane Morehouse tossed a scoreless inning on just five pitches. Bradley Hanner struck out two and allowed an unearned run in the eighth. Jack Leftwich surrendered three runs in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron struck first in the bottom of the second. Watson opened the inning with a double before advancing to third on a flyout. Aaron Bracho brought home Watson on an RBI ground out to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. In the sixth inning, Kody Huff and CJ Kayfus each picked up one-out singles to put runners on first and second. Watson lined a double off the wall in right to score Huff and make it 2-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Watson's three-hit game was his fifth of the season and 15th multi-hit game...Denholm has gone at least five innings in all seven Double-A starts...Game Time: 2:31...Attendance: 7,036.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday, September 15 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (8-6, 3.64 ERA) will get the start against Hartford left-hander Mason Green (0-1, 12.15 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

