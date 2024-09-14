Schlittler Shoves, Dunham's Delivers As Somerset Wins to Set Up Win-And-In Finale

September 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Anthony Seigler congratulates Elijah Dunham(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by a final score of 3-1 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Saturday night.

The win maintains the Patriots' half-game lead atop the Eastern League second half standings entering the final day of the regular season.

Somerset will host New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. with the ability to clinch the second half playoff berth with either a Patriots win or a loss by the second place Portland Sea Dogs (hosting Binghamton).

The expected probable starters for the game will be Somerset RHP Trystan Vrieling (12-7, 4.76 ERA) and New Hampshire RHP Kevin Miranda (1-0, 2.08 ERA).

Somerset's pitching staff struck out 15 batters in the game, marking their second time over the last three games with 15+ strikeouts.

The Patriots stole four bases in the game, now making for a total of 202 SB, which ties for the Eastern League lead with Hartford.

The Patriots have now surpassed 200+ stolen bases in three consecutive seasons and they will vie to lead the Eastern League in steals for a fourth straight season.

RHP Cam Schlittler (5.0, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) earned his second win over the last four outings. Schlittler struck out a career-high-tying nine batters for a second straight start. The only run allowed in the game came in Schlittler's first inning, when New Hampshire pieced together three hits, including one infield-single and one bloop-single. Schlittler ends the night with the most strikeouts of any Yankees minor league pitcher (154), while ranking 2nd in the system with a 3.36 ERA and 3rd with a .218 BAA and 8 W.

LF Elijah Dunham (1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, HR, BB, K, 2 SB) supplied the game-deciding hit for Somerset with his 14th home run of the season in the second inning. The homer by Dunham was his third in four games played during the series. In the four games Dunham has played, the Patriots have gone 4-0 and Dunham has gone 5-for-14 with 9 RBI, 5 R, 3 HR and 2 BB. All three of Somerset's homers during the series vs. New Hampshire have belonged to Dunham. Dunham's 9 RBI are the most he has plated in a single series this season. Dunham added two bases, both in the fourth inning, for the second time this season.

2B Anthony Seigler (0-for-0, RBI, 3 BB) brought home the Patriots' third run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning for his career-best 49th RBI of the season. Seigler's three walks matched a season-high and extended upon his team-leading totals of 64 BB and a .348 OBP. Seigler has secured at least one RBI in four of the first five games of this week's series vs. New Hampshire.

