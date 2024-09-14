Squirrels Jump in Front Early, Roll to 7-2 Win over Curve

September 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled out to an early lead and cruised past the Altoona Curve, 7-2, on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (64-73, 30-38) snapped their three-game slide against the Curve (61-76, 32-36) and set up a chance for a series split in Sunday's season finale.

In the top of the third, Victor Bericoto reached on a two-out walk and came in to score on a double by Jairo Pomares to open a 1-0 lead against Altoona starter Nick Dombkowski (Loss, 4-4).

Richmond stretched the lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Zach Morgan hit an RBI single, Vaun Brown reached on a bunt to score a run and Victor Bericoto lined into an RBI force out.

The Curve plated their only run against Flying Squirrels starter Wil Jensen in the bottom of the fourth on a balk. Jensen worked four innings and allowed one unearned run with six strikeouts. In his final seven appearances of the season, Jensen posted a 0.55 ERA (1 ER/16.1 IP).

Matt Higgins belted a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, his first at Double-A, to open a 5-1 Flying Squirrels lead.

The Curve responded with a solo homer by Jase Bowen in the bottom of the fifth to pull within three.

In the top of the eighth, Jimmy Glowenke hit a two-out, two-run double to push the Richmond lead to 7-2.

Trent Harris (Win, 1-0) worked two perfect innings to pick up his first Double-A win.

Mat Olsen threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth inning. In his last 13 outings dating back to August 3, Olsen has gone 1-0 with two saves and a 0.47 ERA (1 ER/19.0 IP).

Cameron Cotter worked around three singles in the bottom of the ninth to post a scoreless inning and end the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve conclude the 2024 season on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-3, 5.76) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

Movies in the Outfield continues with a showing of "Happy Gilmore" on Sept. 21 and "Hotel Transylvania" on Oct. 12. Tickets and more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.