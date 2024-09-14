Squirrels Jump in Front Early, Roll to 7-2 Win over Curve
September 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled out to an early lead and cruised past the Altoona Curve, 7-2, on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Flying Squirrels (64-73, 30-38) snapped their three-game slide against the Curve (61-76, 32-36) and set up a chance for a series split in Sunday's season finale.
In the top of the third, Victor Bericoto reached on a two-out walk and came in to score on a double by Jairo Pomares to open a 1-0 lead against Altoona starter Nick Dombkowski (Loss, 4-4).
Richmond stretched the lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Zach Morgan hit an RBI single, Vaun Brown reached on a bunt to score a run and Victor Bericoto lined into an RBI force out.
The Curve plated their only run against Flying Squirrels starter Wil Jensen in the bottom of the fourth on a balk. Jensen worked four innings and allowed one unearned run with six strikeouts. In his final seven appearances of the season, Jensen posted a 0.55 ERA (1 ER/16.1 IP).
Matt Higgins belted a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, his first at Double-A, to open a 5-1 Flying Squirrels lead.
The Curve responded with a solo homer by Jase Bowen in the bottom of the fifth to pull within three.
In the top of the eighth, Jimmy Glowenke hit a two-out, two-run double to push the Richmond lead to 7-2.
Trent Harris (Win, 1-0) worked two perfect innings to pick up his first Double-A win.
Mat Olsen threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth inning. In his last 13 outings dating back to August 3, Olsen has gone 1-0 with two saves and a 0.47 ERA (1 ER/19.0 IP).
Cameron Cotter worked around three singles in the bottom of the ninth to post a scoreless inning and end the game.
The Flying Squirrels and Curve conclude the 2024 season on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-3, 5.76) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.
Movies in the Outfield continues with a showing of "Happy Gilmore" on Sept. 21 and "Hotel Transylvania" on Oct. 12. Tickets and more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2024
- Sea Dogs Keep Playoff Dreams Alive with 4-2 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Kokoska 9th Inning Homer Leads Yard Goats to Victory - Hartford Yard Goats
- Parada Homers, Binghamton Falls to Portland on Saturday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Late Bowie Rally Sinks SeaWolves After Hernandez's Gem - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels Jump in Front Early, Roll to 7-2 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Curve Announce 2024 Team Awards - Altoona Curve
- September 14, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Skirrow's Strong Start Leads Reading to Victory over Harrisburg - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Blanked by Reading - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.