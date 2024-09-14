Skirrow's Strong Start Leads Reading to Victory over Harrisburg

September 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Harrisburg, PA) - Six-shutout innings from Noah Skirrow led the Reading Fightin Phils (28-40; 59-77) to a 4-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators (29-39; 67-70) on Saturday afternoon from FNB Field. With the win, Readin g gains the 3-2 edge in this week's six-game series and clinches the season-series over the Senators.

Skirrow (W, 6-5) was excellent for the Fightin Phils, not allowing a run over six innings. The righty surrendered just three hits, no walks and struck out four. Behind Skirrow, the bullpen's excellent week continued. Nelson L. Alvarez, Tristan Garnett and Andrew Schultz each fired perfect innings of relief.

Reading was held off the board until the top of the fifth inning. Cade Fergus led off the inning with a single and Trent Farquhar followed with a single, moving Fergus to third. Two-batters later, Gabriel Rincones Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Fergus and make it 1-0.

Chose Solesky (L, 2-5) was also strong for Harrisburg on Saturday. Solesky allowed just one run on five hits over five innings, with one walk and five strikeouts. Todd Peterson followed with two-scoreless innings, then Nash Walters tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

The Fightin Phils tacked on three insurance runs against Michael Cuevas in the top of the ninth inning. After two quick outs to start the frame, Farquhar singled, and Robert Moore followed with a walk. Following a passed ball, Reading had runners on second and third for Rincones Jr. He then lined a single into left field to score two runs and make it 3-0. Carson Taylor followed with a double to right-center field to score Rincones Jr. and extend the lead to 4-0.

The shutout victory was Reading's second of the week and 10th of the season. It marks just the sixth time since 2000 that Reading pitched has had double-digit shutouts in a season. With the win, the R-Phils have matched last season's win total at 59, and have a chance to surpass it with a victory on Sunday.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Sunday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 1 p.m. RHP Trevor Williams will start for Harrisburg on MLB Rehab Assignment, while Reading's pitcher is yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 12:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.