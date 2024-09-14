Cats Score First But Fall to Pats

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-45, 52-83) dropped 2024's penultimate contest to the Somerset Patriots (42-24, 74-61) at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, 3-1. New Hampshire struck first, but couldn't keep the momentum rolling afterwards, as the Cats were blanked through the last eight innings.

New Hampshire knocked seven hits to the Patriots four. Somerset plated two of their three runs on Elijah Dunham's two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning. The Patriots plated another run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to cement their Saturday night win.

The Cats scored their lone run in the first. Center fielder Dasan Brown led off with an infield single off Somerset starter Cam Schlittler (W, 2-4), then advanced to second on a balk and stole third. Two batters later, third baseman Charles McAdoo poked an opposite-field single into right to score Brown and put New Hampshire in front, 1-0.

Schlitter found a groove afterwards. The right-hander struck out nine cats through five innings and allowed one hit after the first inning. New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (L, 2-8) ventured through 3 2/3 innings in his final start of 2024. Dominguez allowed three runs - all earned - on three hits and four walks and struck out five Patriots.

The Fisher Cats bullpen was flawless again, posting zeroes for the second straight night. Hunter Gregory pitched 2 1/3 scoreless frames and struck out four to tie a season high. Ryan Boyer tossed a five-pitch seventh and Andrew Bechtold blanked Somerset in the eighth. New Hampshire's bullpen has allowed three runs in their last 20 innings of relief.

The final game of the 2024 season starts at 1:05 PM EDT from TD Bank Ballpark Sunday. Right-hander Kevin Miranda (1-0, 2.08 ERA) will take the hill for New Hampshire. Somerset RHP Trystan Vrieling (12-7, 4.76 ERA) makes his second start of the series. If the Patriots win Sunday, they clinch the 2024 Northeast Division second half title; either Somerset or Portland will face first half champion Hartford in the Eastern League Divisional Playoffs on Tuesday, September 17.

