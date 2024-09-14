Parada Homers, Binghamton Falls to Portland on Saturday

PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-35, 68-67) brought the potential-tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-2, on Saturday at Hadlock Field.

With Binghamton down 4-0 in the ninth inning, Kevin Parada launched a two-out opposite-field solo home run off Alex Hoppe that cut the deficit to 4-1. It marked Parada's 12th home run of the season, fourth at Hadlock Field, and second in this series.

The next three batters reached safely in the ninth. Jaylen Palmer walked, Rowdey Jordan singled, and Stanley Consuegra hit an RBI single that made it 4-2. Hoppe got the final out and pitched the final 3.1 innings, while earning his fourth save.

Isaac Coffey (11-4) made the start for Portland (42-26, 78-59). Coffey did not allow a hit over the first five innings, until Matt Rudick led off the sixth inning with a single. Coffey finished his start with 10 strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings, while allowing two hits and three walks.

Portland scored three batters into the game against Dakota Hawkins (0-2). Mikey Romero hit a leadoff double and later scored on Blaze Jordan's RBI single that made it 1-0.

In the fifth inning, Nathan Hickey hit an RBI single and Jordan hit a sacrifice fly that put Portland ahead 3-0. Hawkins made his third Double-A appearance and second start and tossed a Double-A career-high five innings with four strikeouts, while allowing three runs and two earned runs.

Eduardo Herrera made his second Double-A appearance and pitched a perfect sixth inning. In the seventh frame, Herrera allowed a run on Romero's RBI single that made it 4-0. Herrera struck out a Double-A career-high three batters over two innings.

Wilkin Ramos pitched a scoreless eighth inning with one strikeout.

The Rumble Ponies close out the season against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Sunday at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Parada homered and walked, which extended his on-base streak to seven games...Palmer was hit by a pitch in the second inning, which extended his on-base streak to 14 games...Ryan Clifford walked and extended his on-base streak to five games...Rudick's single extended his on-base streak...Jeremiah Jackson singled in the sixth inning, which extended his hit streak to five games.

