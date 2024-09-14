Curve Fall in Penultimate Game of the Season

September 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Jase Bowen hit his ninth home run of the season for the Curve on Saturday night, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels snapped Altoona's three-game winning streak with a 7-2 defeat of the Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve welcomed 7,027 fans to PNG Field on Saturday night, their fifth-largest crowd of the season. Altoona has hosted 301,268 fans throughout the 2024 season, marking the first time since 2007-2008 that the Curve have recorded over 300,000 in total attendance in consecutive seasons, with the Curve announcing an attendance of 308,003 in 2023.

Nick Dombkowski allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits in four innings in the loss for the Curve, with a pair of walks and strikeouts. Jairo Pomares knocked an RBI double in the third inning off Dombkowski before Richmond rallied for three runs in the fourth.

Grant Ford allowed a solo home run to Matt Higgins in the fifth inning before Cristofer Melendez allowed two runs in the eighth, recording just two outs in the frame. Justin Meis tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to close out the contest for the Curve.

The first run of the game for Altoona came in the fourth inning, when Wil Jensen balked with runners on the corners to score Nick Cimillo, who reached on a single. Bowen's home run led off the fifth inning off Nick Swiney. Cimillo and Tres Gonzalez each recorded two hits in the defeat.

Altoona wraps up the 2024 season with the final game of their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon at PNG Field. RHP Jaycob Deese is slated to start the game for Altoona, with LHP Jack Choate slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

